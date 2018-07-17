Rowley man facing child porn charges

ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on child porn charges after police say they found evidence that he had viewed, possessed, and distributed child pornography.

Darryl Moore, 37, of Lynn and Rowley, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography, according to a press release issued by Rowley Police Chief Scott A. Dumas.

Rowley police launched an investigation after detectives received information from a state task force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children suggesting child porn had been distributed over the internet from a computer in the town, Dumas said.

The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at Moore’s home on Boxford Road and a search of his person at his place of employment in Danvers. He was arrested as a result of the search.

Moore is being held on $100,00 cash bail pending his arraignment Wednesday in Newbury District Court.

