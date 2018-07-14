Roxbury crash leaves SUV on top of sedan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a crash in Roxbury Saturday morning that left an SUV on top of another car.

Police and firefighters responding to a reported motor vehicle accident at 235 Humboldt Ave. about 6:18 a.m. found a black SUV on top of a sedan, according to a post on the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

