Roxbury crash leaves SUV on top of sedan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a crash in Roxbury Saturday morning that left an SUV on top of another car.
Police and firefighters responding to a reported motor vehicle accident at 235 Humboldt Ave. about 6:18 a.m. found a black SUV on top of a sedan, according to a post on the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.
There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
