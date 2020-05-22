Roxbury man given red carpet sendoff as he exits coronavirus treatment facility

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A celebration was awaiting one Roxbury resident as he was discharged from a care facility after battling the coronavirus.

Jose Fidalgo was greeted by signs, noisemakers and a red carpet as he strolled out of a CareOne facility in Newton.

Fidalgo can be seen with has arms raised in the air during the celebration.

The 30-bed facility has been working with patients who contracted the virus since early May.

Fidalgo has since recovered and was also greeted by family members waiting for him outside.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)