Roxbury quadruple shooting suspect to appear in court

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – A career felon arrested in connection with a quadruple shooting in Roxbury early Saturday morning is expected to face a judge Monday.

Anthony Sheffield, 30, of Roxbury, is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on three counts of armed assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and being an armed career felon, Boston Police Commissioner William B. Evans said Sunday.

Evans praised the quick work of members of the department’s Gang Unit who captured Sheffield shortly after the shooting and recovered a loaded 9mm Glock 19 handgun.

“A lot of good work here, a quick response by the Gang Unit getting there, apprehending the individual fleeing the scene and a great turnaround in processing the scene that we were able to tie the gun to the actual crime,” Evans said, adding, “Thank God no one has died yet in this particular incident.”

Officers responding to a report of multiple shots fired on Copeland Street just after midnight found three people in the street with gunshot wounds and another suffering from a graze injury. One of the victims was shot in the hand and the others were shot in the upper-body and left with serious injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

