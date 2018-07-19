Roxbury shooting suspect ordered held without bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Roxbury man accused in the murder of a Dorchester man earlier this month was ordered held without bail Thursday.

Ira Harrison, 26, was charged in Roxbury Municipal Court with the July 7 shooting in Roxbury that claimed the life of Christian Rivera, 29, according to a press release issued Thursday by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 76 Homestead St. about 3:10 p.m. found Rivera suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Police say Rivera was standing outside with several people when Harrison approached and opened fire.

Rivera was rushed to Boston Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Harrison returns to court Aug. 16.

