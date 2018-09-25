Roxbury shooting suspect ordered to undergo competency hearing

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man charged in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Roxbury was ordered Tuesday to undergo a 20-day competency hearing, officials say.

Ismail Abdurrashid-McCullum, 50, was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

He was also charged with 10 counts of improper storage of a firearm, nine counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of unlawful possession of a large-capacity feeding device, and one count of unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun for weapons recovered pursuant to a search warrant at his Munroe Street home, officials say.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 724 Shawmut Ave. about 6:24 a.m. Monday found a man in his mid-50s suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police say. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Abdurrashid-McCullum was arrested in the area of 171 Townsend St. Monday.

The incident remains under investigation.

