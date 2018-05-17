Royal wedding memorabilia hot items at British souvenir shops

WINDSOR, England (WHDH) — Businesses in the United Kingdom are cashing in ahead of Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s wedding, as merchandise featuring the happy couple is flying off the shelves.

Thousands of people have arrived in Windsor to celebrate the royal wedding. Shops in town have been selling everything from mugs and scarves to tea towels and even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle masks.

Iman Sarwari, who works at Chippy of Windsor, told 7News his store has seen customers from all over the world. He said the tea towels and masks are some of his store’s most popular items and they are already starting to sell out.

Wedding souvenirs can also be found on the streets of Windsor. Tracy Ball and Barry Fisher are selling hats and scarves in front of the castle where the wedding will happen on Saturday.

“These are things that people will be showing to their grandchildren,” said Fisher.

