Runaway dog rescued after getting stuck on Subway tracks in NYC

NEW YORK CITY, NY (WHDH) — Subway employees in New York City had to delay commuters about an hour while they searched for a runaway dog, Dakota, who was stuck on the train tracks.

Dakota escaped from a nearby park and ended up on the tracks. She ran about a mile before transit employees were able to catch her and bring her to safety.

Dakota suffered a minor injury but was reunited with her owner.

Subway service resumed after Dakota was removed from the tracks.

Dakota is said to be doing well.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)