BOSTON (WHDH) - A pair of American flags passed into new sets of hands in Dedham as part of a relay commemorating 9/11 and the legacy of lives lost that tragic day.

The flags represented the two planes that took off from Logan Airport. They’ll be carried nonstop from Boston to Ground Zero in New York City.

“I think a lot of people only think about NYC and Washington DC, but it’s important to remember that the people who were lost, especially on those first two planes, actually lived and worked here in Boston,” Joe Nail said, CEO and Co-Founder of Relay for America.

Nail said this relay is not only about remembering those who were lost, but also about reliving history.

“Our sort of theme for the run this year is reclaiming the route,” Nail said. “So, the route the hijackers took to bring death and destruction to the United States, we’re trying to reclaim it for the families and for the American People.”

The 228-mile trek to New York is filled with symbolism. Each leg is 9.11 miles.

Boston police are escorting those in the first leg down the Boston streets.

Nail said many more first responders will be helping out on the journey.

“In total, we already have 20 police and fire escorts that are confirmed along the way,” Nail said. “And also we have a lot of police and firefighters who are going to be joining us for miles themselves.”

Runners of all ages are coming together to honor those lost.

One runner said that while he wasn’t born when 9/11 happened, it still felt important to participate.

“Me and my family are immigrants here,” Atharva Shah said. “We came from India, and giving back to a country that has done so much for me, given me the opportunity to have a stable life, opportunities I wouldn’t have access to otherwise.”

Many runners are hoping to keep the memory of 9/11 alive, finding a way forward together.

“Doing these kinds of events reminds us of our similarities,” Adam Klauber said. “They’re so important for keeping this country together.”

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