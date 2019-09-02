BOSTON (WHDH) - Runners laced up for the second annual MR8K run in Brighton on Monday in support of the Martin Richard Foundation.

More than a thousand runners gathered for the 5-mile race, which remembers the youngest victim of the Boston Marathon bombing, Martin Richard.

Richard’s dad, Bill, thanked everyone for showing up and raising money for the foundation.

“The MR8K is a run for gratitude,” he said. “It’s a reminder for us that we run for more. And the money we raised today is going to continue to help us support the organizations that advance our values and peace.”

This year’s run, which is partnered by the Boston Bruins Foundation, began at Warrior Ice Arena at Boston Landing, the practice facility of the Bruins.

Those who crossed the finish line, including 7’s Steve Cooper, received a medal and T-shirt.

Bill Richard announced that the 2020 Boston, New York and Chicago marathons will be the final marathons for the Martin Richard Foundation.

“In that spirit, it’s the right time to announce that this race, the MR8K, will now be our signature and only race,” he said.

The Richard family added that it’s time for them to take a step back but stressed that the foundation will not go away. Instead, they will focus more on giving away than fundraising.

