Runners raise funds in honor of Lingzi Lu

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 100 runners came out to raise money in the second annual Lingzi Dream Dash 5K in Boston Saturday, honoring one of the people killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

The race is organized by the Lingzi Foundation, a nonprofit started by the family of Lingzi Lu. Proceeds from the 5K went toward Sole Train, a mentoring organization for young people that is based around running.

“It’s very nice to see more and more people get to know the foundation and come out in weather like this to support us,” said Helen Zhao, Lu’s aunt. “We really appreciate it.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)