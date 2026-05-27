MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - School bus drivers for the Marlboro Public Schools district went on strike on Wednesday.

The union representing the drivers and monitors said the impact will extend to all schools in the district, including the Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School.

Officials said negotiations with the bus company stalled over affordable healthcare.

“Right now, our healthcare package would only cover me and not my children,” David Friess, a bus monitor, said.

Marlboro school leaders said, in a statement: “We are hopeful NRT and the Teamsters will come to a speedy agreement. In the meantime, we are working to ensure there are minimal disruptions to our students and families. While they work out the details of their successor contract, our focus in Marlborough Public Schools remains steadfast on our students.”

A pre-school teacher who spoke to 7NEWS said it disrupts the school day before it even begins, with buses running 20 minutes behind due to the strike.

“It is not a good thing,” Paul Sousa, a parent, said. “I wish they could figure this out, but we have to understand that we are running on hard times right now.”

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