Ryan anchors the weekday editions of 7News at 4pm, 5:30pm, 6:30pm, and 9pm broadcasts.

Ryan Schulteis joined the news team in the summer of 2006. He came to 7NEWS from FOX5 in Las Vegas, where he was a General Assignment Reporter. While in Vegas, Schulteis covered a wide range of major stories with both local and national interest. He had the rare opportunity to interview celebrities such as Britney Spears, Jessica Simpson, Nick Lachey, and Donald Trump.

Before FOX5, Ryan reported for WTVO-TV in Rockford, Illinois and WISN in his hometown of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Schulteis received a degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in Broadcast Journalism.

Ryan is passionate about journalism because, he says, “it’s a great way to interact with people.” One of his proudest achievements was helping a family whose home was destroyed by floodwaters. The story influenced the city to buy the house.

In his free time, Ryan enjoys working out, traveling, and spending time with friends. He resides in Boston.

Follow @ryanschulteis

Follow Ryan on Facebook