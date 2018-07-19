Sagamore Beach man accused of soliciting minor online

LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Sagamore Beach man was arrested Thursday after police said he solicited a minor online.

Robert J. Oliver, 57, was charged with paying for sexual conduct with a child under 18 and sending obscene material to a child, according to a post Thursday on the Lakeville Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police said the arrest was a result of a seven-month investigation and that Oliver was attempting communication with a minor child for the purpose of sex.

Oliver will be arraigned in Wareham District Court.

