SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem city leaders voted to require visitors to present a negative COVID-19 test for some events this Halloween season.

Anyone attending a public indoor event with more than 100 guests will have to provide a negative result from a test administered within the previous 72 hours.

Officials said details about rapid testing in the area would be announced soon.

The requirement will go into effect on October 1 and last until the end of the month.

