Salem Hospital staffers get weekly dose of ‘paws-itivity’ during pandemic

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A special dog has been spreading some “paw-sitivity” to healthcare workers.

Charlotte the Corgi makes weekly rounds at Salem Hospital, visiting and comforting those working on the frontlines as they get through this tough year.

“It is truly fantastic to be able to see Charlotte on the floor,” said nurse Mary Catherine Gavel. “She is really just a little ray of sunlight.”

Salem Hospital has been hit hard by the pandemic, as North Shore communities cope with their share of COVID-19 cases.

“To say that this past year has been hard is putting it lightly,” said Gavel. “It’s been challenging for every single staff member in this hospital. People have been moved around, people have really gone through a lot.”

But, staffers say it is the little moments – like visits from Charlotte – that help them through tough times.

“The past year, we haven’t been able to visit with patients and we know that this has been a really stressful time for staff. And we know that animals and dogs in particular, and therapy dogs can bring a lot of joy,” said Charlott’s owner Janet Barnes.

The pup looks a little different from other Corgis because she was born with longer fur.

“It’s a genetic defect,” owner Brian Barnes said. “Most of the Corgis have short, two-coat fur. She only has one long coat.”

But Salem Hospital staff members say the extra-fluff makes it even better to hold and cuddle her.

“You can feel the unconditional love from her, and it’s really nice to see the staff give that to her as well,” said Gavel.

