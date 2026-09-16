SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salem man was arraigned for the murder of his girlfriend in a Salem Courtroom Wednesday.

Paul Morey, 50, is accused of killing his 42-year-old girlfriend, Patricia Donaldson.

Prosecutors said Donaldson was found dead in the couple’s Cabot Street apartment in Salem last week during a well-being check by police.

According to court documents, Donaldson was found by homicide detectives with a whip around her neck and a pillowcase inside her mouth, with stab wounds.

Morey was taken into custody in New Hampshire as a fugitive from justice.

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