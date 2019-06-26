Salem, NH police ask for help in search for missing boy

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Salem, New Hampshire police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing boy who was last seen after midnight.

Sean Corie was last seen in the Pattee Road area around 12:30 a.m.

He is described as being 4 feet, 7 inches, 70 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and possibly wearing a T-shirt with a red rocket on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salem, New Hampshire Police Department 603-893-1911.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)