SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts city is re-imposing a mask mandate for all public buildings.

Starting Monday, Salem is requiring all employees and visitors entering a public or municipal building to wear a facemask, regardless of vaccination status. That includes buildings like city hall, the library, police station and fire station.

The city’s board of health will then meet Tuesday to consider expanding the mandate to all buildings. It’ll also weigh imposing other requirements such as a vaccine mandate for city workers or vaccine proof to enter buisnesses in the city.

The historic coastal city 20 miles north of Boston had an indoor mask mandate in place from August through November.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)