Salem seeks volunteers to check in with seniors by phone during coronavirus pandemic

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem officials are looking for volunteers to check in with local seniors by phone during the coronavirus pandemic.
People looking to volunteer can fill out a form online and in seven days will be matched up with a short list of seniors to call once or twice a week, and a suggested script and set of questions.
Nearly 100 volunteers have already signed up, according to Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll.
“If you have a few minutes each week to give to these well-being check-in calls, this is an easy way you can help from the comfort and safety of your own home,” Driscoll said in a press release. “I hope all Salem residents who are able to will consider signing up and ‘adopting’ some of our older neighbors to touch base with during these difficult times.”
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)