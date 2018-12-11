Salem State student allegedly found with handgun, narcotics barred from campus

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salem State University student has been barred from campus after allegedly being found with a handgun, ammunition and narcotics.

The student, whose name has not been released, was arraigned Monday in relation to the possession of the illegal items, Salem State spokesperson Nicole Giambusso said.

The university issued a no trespass order for the student as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

