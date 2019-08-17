Salisbury police seek help identifying woman using counterfeit money

SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Salisbury police are turning to the public for help identifying a woman who is using counterfeit money.

The department released photos of a woman at a cash register who passed three counterfeit $100 bills at a local business in Salisbury last month.

Police say she did the same in another nearby town.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Forget.

