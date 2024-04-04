SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Throughout the day, heavy winds and choppy water have flooded Salisbury with ocean water and seafoam.

“I wouldn’t want to be out in a lobster boat,” one resident said about the storm. “It is crazy, though.”

Many residents were amazed at the sheer amount of the foam, which coated beach house walls, railings, and the street itself, with the whipping winds taking the foam aloft.

Many ways of getting around were impacted.

“The roads are kind of blocked off, rocks everywhere, sand everywhere,” another area resident told 7News.

