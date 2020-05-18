Salons, barbershops prepare to re-open with heavy restrictions in Mass. next week

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Barbers and hairstylists are preparing for a deluge of appointments, but also new restrictions on their work, with the likely resumption of service next week.

Under Gov. Charlie Baker’s re-opening plan, barbershops and salons will re-open on May 25 if coronvirus numbers continue to go down. But opening will come with significant changes — chairs must be spaced 6 feet apart, brushes must be disinfected between each customer and workers must ware face coverings and smocks.

Customers themselves are required to wear masks and can’t wait inside the salon, and only haircuts, coloring and blow-drying will be allowed. But Nick Penna of Salon Capri in Newton said he’s still seeing a pent-up demand for haircuts because of Baker’s stay-at-home order as people try to make reservations a week in advance.

“We’re extending hours and days to try and accommodate it,” Penna said.

