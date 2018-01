CANTON, MA (WHDH) - The Salvation Army is preparing jewelry that was donated to them in their red kettles auction.

In all, 75 special donations were placed in the kettles, including an 18-carat diamond and gold fish pin valued at $5,000.

Items will be displayed at the organization’s state headquarters in Canton before the online auction begins.

