(CNN) — Samuel Adams’ Halloween brew is scary good. It’s so good — it’s illegal in 15 states — because of it’s frighteningly high alcohol content.

The beer, which is called Utopias, is 28 percent alcohol by volume.

By comparison, a regular ol’ Sam Adams lager has an alcohol content of just five percent.

Utopias is illegal in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont and West Virginia.

According to Forbes, this is Samuel Adams’ 11th batch of the Utopias line, which they’ve been offering in limited releases since 2002.

The Halloween beer’s price tag is pretty scary too. Forbes reports that the suggested retail price is $210 per bottle.

(Copyright (c) 2019 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)