San Diego zoo announces birth of white rhino

Southern White Rhino Calf Conceived Through Artificial Insemination Bonding Well with Its Mother at San Diego Zoo Safari Park A 4-day-old female southern white rhino calf bonds with her mother at the Nikita Kahn Rhino Rescue Center at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Eleven year-old Amani, gave birth to the healthy calf Nov. 21, 2019, at 12:56 a.m. in the barn at the Nikita Kahn Rhino Rescue Center The birth of this calf marks the conservation organization’s second rhino born following hormone-induced ovulation and artificial insemination. This calf’s birth also is a milestone as she is the 100th southern white rhino born at the Safari Park. Artificial insemination of southern white rhinos has rarely been successful; this is only the second successful artificial insemination birth of a southern white rhino in North America. The first was Edward, born to mom, Victoria, at the Safari Park’s Nikita Kahn Rhino Rescue Center on July 28 of this year. The artificial insemination and successful birth of the rhino calf is not only a historic event for San Diego Zoo Global, but it represents a critical step in the organization’s ongoing work to develop the scientific knowledge required to genetically recover the northern white rhino, a distant subspecies of the southern white rhino. Only two northern white rhinos currently remain on Earth and, unfortunately, both are female. San Diego Zoo Global has a history of expertise with rhino species. With the birth of this calf, there have now been 100 southern white rhinos born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, in addition to births of 74 greater one-horned rhinos and 14 black rhinos at the Safari Park. The challenges associated with limited gene pools and severely reduced numbers facing Javan rhinos, Sumatran rhinos and northern white rhinos mean that some form of assisted reproduction may be their only hope for the future. Amani and her calf will remain in their private habitat for an undisclosed period of time, to allow t

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Zoo Safari Park has a new baby — a white rhino conceived through artificial insemination.

The park says the female southern white rhino was born Thursday to an 11-year-old mother named Amani.

The calf is walking, nursing well and bonding with her mother.

She’s the 100th southern white rhino to be born at the park and the second conceived through artificial insemination.

The first, Edward, was born to a different mother in July.

The zoo says the births using frozen sperm are part of efforts to develop knowledge needed to save a subspecies called the northern white rhino. Only two currently remain and both are female.

Several other rhino species also are being pushed to the brink of extinction.

