Red Line service will bypass the Savin Hill station in Dorchester through the end of service Friday as crews perform stairwell maintenance inside the station, the MBTA said.

The T announced the sudden change in a tweet early Friday afternoon, saying service will bypass Savin Hill in both directions.

The T initially said the change would remain in place “until further notice.” In a later update, officials said Savin Hill will reopen Saturday morning. In the meantime, the T said trains will continue operating through Savin Hill but will not stop.

The T said shuttle buses will run between Fields Corner and JFK/UMass with an option for Savin Hill riders to board buses at the intersection of Dorchester Avenue and Savin Hill Avenue.

Bus route 18, which traces a path between the Ashmont and Andrew Red Line stations “is also available,” the T said.

