MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A school bus crashed into a tree in Mashpee after the driver suffered a medical emergency Monday morning, officials said.

Police said the bus was taking 26 children to Quashnet Intermediate School and Kenneth C. Coombs School when it drifted off Old Barnstable Road at a slow speed and crashed into a tree.

Third-grade student Knox Oberg was on the bus when it went off the road.

“I kept telling them to be quiet so we could get over this quickly,” Oberg said. “Ms. Amy was acting strange, and we passed a stop sign, and then right after that, Ms. Amy, her eyes were slowly [closing]. We tried to put her foot off the pedal but it was already too late because she crashed.”

Mashpee Fire Chief Joseph Peltier said the bus driver lost consciousness before the crash. When crews arrived, an officer helped get her out from the bus. He said the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

One student was taken to the hospital as a precaution, officials said none of the students were seriously hurt. All students were evacuated through the emergency door then released to family members or to neighbors with parental supervision after the crash.

“We are just very glad to hear that the kids are okay and hopefully the bus driver is getting the attention she needs,” said Clinton Smith, who lives in the area.

“We had one individual, an elementary school girl that was emotional and we couldnt get in touch with her parents,” Mashpee fire chief Joseph Peltier said. “It seemed like at that point I was talking to a school resource officer and she was brought to another ambulance and she ended up being transported to [a] hospital, not for injuries, but more of emotional support.”

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