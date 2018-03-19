School bus, MBTA bus involved in crash in Chelsea

CHELSEA (WHDH) - Police and emergency crews are responding after a report of a crash between a school bus and and MBTA bus in Chelsea.
A representative from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation says they received a report that a stopped MBTA bus was struck by a school bus.
Chelsea Police and emergency crews are responding to the scene.
No injuries were reported, but the school bus was badly damaged.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued information as it becomes available.
