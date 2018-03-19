School bus, MBTA bus involved in crash in Chelsea

CHELSEA (WHDH) - Police and emergency crews are responding after a report of a crash between a school bus and and MBTA bus in Chelsea.

A representative from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation says they received a report that a stopped MBTA bus was struck by a school bus.

Chelsea Police and emergency crews are responding to the scene.

No injuries were reported, but the school bus was badly damaged.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued information as it becomes available.

No injuries but school bus is left with heavy damage in Chelsea after crashing into an MBTA at Eleanor street #7News pic.twitter.com/Z1v7OpMewW — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) March 19, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)