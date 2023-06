FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - A school bus van was seen flipped on its site in Fitchburg Wednesday, with visible damage on its windshield.

SKY7-HD was over the scene Wednesday afternoon.

There was no word as of around 6 p.m. Wednesday on whether any students were inside the van at the time of the crash or if anyone was hurt.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)