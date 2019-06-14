School district faces $320K in IRS fines

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire school district is facing $320,000 IRS fines alleging that it’s not in compliance with the Affordable Care Act.

The Eagle-Times reports the IRS said it intends to impose a $160,000 fine on the Claremont School District for failing to comply with filing requirements, and an additional $160,000 for failing to provide full-time employees with certain forms and information as required by the act.

Acting Superintendent Cory LeClair said the error was made by a former finance officer in the district. She said the district is requesting a waiver from the fines.

LeClair said the district is “hopeful” the IRS will see “there is no public benefit to diverting local tax dollars intended to fund the education of Claremont and Unity students to pay a federal government penalty.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)