NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One school in New Bedford is giving a special tribute to a Yarmouth police sergeant killed in the line of duty.

Campbell Elementary School approved a plan Monday to name a playground after Sgt. Sean Gannon, who grew up in New Bedford.

The groundbreaking for the playground is expected to start this fall.

A chairperson on the playground committee said they hope to have a design layout at the end of the summer.

Gannon was shot and killed while serving a warrant last month.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)