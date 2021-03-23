CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The Concord, New Hampshire Public Schools superintendent canceled classes Monday after a significant number of staff became ill from the effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Superintendent Kathleen A. Murphy says many staff members fell ill after being vaccinated on Sunday and that the school district did not have enough substitutes or personnel to cover classrooms and common areas.

Flex Day on Wednesday has been canceled for all students to make up for the day lost.

On March 28, more of the middle and high school teachers are slated to get vaccinated.

Murphy says they will know Friday which vaccine will be administered at the clinic and will inform parents and guardians if there will be any change in the schedule for student learning at the middle or high schools.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)