BOSTON (WHDH) - A scooter driver was hospitalized following a crash involving a pickup truck in Dorchester on Monday.

Officers responding to Columbia Road just before 11:30 a.m. found the driver suffering from undisclosed injuries, Boston police said.

They were transported to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

