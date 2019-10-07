KEY LARGO, Fla. (CNN) — A creative group of scuba divers competed in an annual pumpkin carving contest in the waters off Key Largo, Florida on Saturday.

Nearly two dozen artists, working in teams of two, used dive knives and carving tools.

They were about 30 feet deep near a coral reef.

The big challenge: keeping the naturally buoyant pumpkins from floating away while they carved them.

Two divers from Detroit took first place.

Their jack-o-lantern showed two eels around a heart.

The winners received a free dive trip in Key Largo.

