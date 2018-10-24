BOSTON (AP) — Marine biologists say sea turtle strandings are beginning early off of Massachusetts this year because of cold weather.

The New England Aquarium says four endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles have appeared on beaches in Eastham and Brewster, following chilly weather in the past two weeks. The aquarium says hypothermic young sea turtles usually begin stranding on Cape Cod shores during the first week of November.

The aquarium says the stranded turtles were brought to its sea turtle hospital in Quincy. Three arrived late on Monday and the fourth arrived Tuesday morning.

The aquarium says the previous record for multiple turtle wash-ups in one day was in late October of 2005 and this week’s group broke that record by a week. The stranded turtles are undergoing rehabilitation.

