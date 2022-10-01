BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A search and rescue task force based in Beverly has headed to Florida to assist in recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian left much of the state in shambles.

Members of the Massachusetts Search and Rescue Task Force 1 from all over New England had four hours to gather in Beverly after receiving orders from FEMA at 8:30 p.m. Friday to head to Orlando, Florida to provide aid in response to the devastation Ian left in its wake.

“Our orders are to respond to Orlando and get there at the soonest opportunity,” said Jay Moltenbrey, Assistant Program Manager of Massachusetts Task Force 1. “We’ll drive through the night.”

Moltenbrey said that the task force is ready for anything when they arrive to help Floridians recover from Ian

“Our mission is to be able to go into an area that is devastated,” Moltenbrey said. “In the trucks that are on-site here, we carry enough tents, water and food.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)