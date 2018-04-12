SEEKONK, MA (WHDH) - The search for a man accused of exposing himself to three teenage girls in Seekonk continues.

The Seekonk Police Department released a sketch of the suspect in hopes that the public can help identify him.

Police said the teens reported that while in Target around 8 p.m. on March 20, they noticed a man who appeared to be watching them from a distance. After leaving the store and getting in their car, police said that the man came within 20 feet of their vehicle and exposed himself.

According to officials, the teens screamed that they were going to call police and the man ran away.

The suspect is said to be of medium build, about 5-feet-6-inches tall and possibly of Hispanic descent. During the incident, he was seen wearing a knit cap, dark-colored jacket and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Seekonk police at 508-336-7027.

