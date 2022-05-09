WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A search for a wanted person drew a large police presence in Wellesley on Monday morning.

Many law enforcement officials descended upon the area of Roberts Road and Route 9 around 11 a.m., according to the Wellesley Police Department.

The suspect was subsequently found in the area of Essex Road following a call from an alert resident, police noted.

It’s not clear what the suspect was wanted for.

There were no additional details immediately available.

WPD reports the suspect has been located on Essex Road and is in custody thanks to a call from an alert resident. — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) May 9, 2022

There is a large presence of WPD offices in the area of Roberts Road and Route 9 searching for a wanted person on foot. Please report any suspicious activity to 9-1-1 — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) May 9, 2022

