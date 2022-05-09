WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A search for a wanted person drew a large police presence in Wellesley on Monday morning.
Many law enforcement officials descended upon the area of Roberts Road and Route 9 around 11 a.m., according to the Wellesley Police Department.
The suspect was subsequently found in the area of Essex Road following a call from an alert resident, police noted.
It’s not clear what the suspect was wanted for.
There were no additional details immediately available.
