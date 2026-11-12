NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Needham Police Department is searching for an 17-year-old boy to check on his well-being.

Cole Davison was last seen in the area of South Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night wearing a blue flannel jacket with gold and yellow coloring, according to police.

“Cole went missing last night, and we are worried about his safety. With the incoming weather, we are looking for the community’s help,” said Needham Police Chief John Schlittler.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Needham Police Department said in part, “There is no indication that Davison is armed, he has made no threats toward anyone, and there is no known danger to the public.

A significant police presence is expected in the area of 1000 South Street as members of the Needham Police Department, Metro-LEC Search and Rescue, K9 teams, and drone units conduct search operations. The public is asked not to self-deploy or enter the search area, as doing so can interfere with thermal imaging technology and delay search efforts.”

Thurday afternoon, Needham firefighters launched a water search in the Charles River, and police were using drones to search the area by air. Police are asking residents to check surveillance cameras for any sign of Davison.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Needham Police Department at 781-444-1212.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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