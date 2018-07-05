Search to resume for missing kayaker in Vermont

SHELBURNE, VT. (AP) – Rescue crews in Vermont are expected to resume their search for a kayaker who was last seen holding onto his overturned yellow kayak on Lake Champlain.

The search has been ongoing for 41-year-old Eric Plett, of Weehawken, New Jersey, who was last seen near Shelburne Point on Monday night. The group he was kayaking with reported that his kayak capsized and he planned to swim back to shore.

The Coast Guard said Plett was reported missing after he didn’t return to shore. He wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

The search has included searches by boat and by air using helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.

The search was expected to resume Thursday after efforts were suspended Wednesday night.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)