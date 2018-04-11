Search underway after 3-year-old dog stolen from Boston adoption center

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston is turning to the public for help in tracking down an individual who stole a dog from their adoption center this past weekend.

ARL officials say a 55-year-old Boston resident entered the adoption center with a woman on Sunday afternoon and showed interest in “Nick,” a 3-year-old pit bull.

After a brief conversation about adoption and the dog, officials say the suspect left his Massachusetts ID with the staff, took Nick for a walk and did not return.

The ARL contacted the Boston Police Department and Boston Animal Control to report the theft.

The suspect is said to have a dark complexion and is about 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was last seen wearing black pants, a blue hoodie, a tan jacket, a baseball hat, and glasses.

Anyone who may see Nick is asked to call 911 immediately.

