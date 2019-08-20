Search underway for missing swimmer in Dennis

DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - The State Police Air Wing is assisting in a search for a missing swimmer off Cape Cod.

Crews responded to Scargough Lake, in North Dennis Tuesday evening for reports of a missing person, according to a state police spokesperson.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)