(WHDH) — A second baby boom could be upon us.

A new study analyzing Census Bureau data shows more women are having more babies.

The Pew Research Center’s study said in 2016, 86 percent of women in their 40’s were mothers.

Ten years earlier, it was just 80 percent.

The study also showed women are having more than two kids during their lives. It was less than two in 2006.

