NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say the body of a second victim was recovered from the scene of a massive fire that burned through a rooming house in New Bedford on Tuesday.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office provided the update Wednesday afternoon as officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire at 1305 Acushnet Avenue.

According to a news release, the second victim had been found while investigators were using heavy equipment to examine the burnt out, four-story structure.

One person had still been unaccounted for as of Wednesday morning, following the fire that killed one other person and injured several others. At least two dozen people were displaced as a result of the fire at the corner of Tallman Street and Acushnet Avenue.

Officials identified the previous victim as 59-year-old Manuel Moreira, who lived in a unit on the building’s fourth floor.

“On behalf of the New Bedford Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Moreira’s family and loved ones,” New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said in a statement. “It was deeply important to all of us at the scene that we recover him with respect and dignity as soon as it was possible to do so.”

Five other people were taken to the hospital, with three in serious condition as of Tuesday afternoon. Cell phone footage showed at least one person jumped from a second floor window to escape as flames shot out of the building and the fire grew heavier.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said the investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing and is a multi-agency operation, including the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Bristol District Attorney’s office.

