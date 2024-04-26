PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Pelham, New Hampshire are investigating the second deadly crash there in just two days.

Police say two motorcycles and one car were involved in a crash on Mammoth Road Thursday night. One motorcyclist was killed while the other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two people in the car were not hurt.

The crash comes after another deadly accident Wednesday on the same stretch of road, in which a pick-up truck burst into flames after swerving off the road and smashing into a tree.

Police have not released the identity of the individual who died.

