Second man involved in 2016 drive-by shooting sentenced

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man will spend the next three and a half years behind bars for his role in a drive-by shooting that grazed a father and narrowly missed a sleeping child.

Reynerio Barrientos pleaded guilty in June to attempted first-degree assault for the shooting that occurred when he was 17. The Stamford Advocate reports that the 19-year-old Barrientos was sentenced Wednesday, and could face deportation to his native Honduras when he is released.

The other man involved in the shooting was sentenced to eight years behind bars last month.

Police said bullets and shards of glass flew through the front-bedroom window of the Stamford apartment and a bullet grazed the arm of a father sleeping in bed, but the child was unharmed during the May 2016 shooting.