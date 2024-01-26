WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Justin Mitchell, 39, of Warwick, R.I., one of the two men facing charges for a fan fight in the stands of Gillette Stadium, is set to be arraigned Friday.

Police say Mitchell and 59-year old John Vieira, also of Warwick, were seen in cell phone footage beating a man, Dale Mooney, during a Patriots game versus the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 17.

Authorities say Mooney, a 53-year old from Newmarket, New Hampshire, was punched by the two men during the game. After the altercation, Mooney was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Mooney’s death was ruled a homicide, but the medical examiner said Mooney had a medical issue that contributed to his death.

Vieira and Mitchell were both charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct in relation to the assault, not to Mooney’s death.

Vieira was arraigned last week.

