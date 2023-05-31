BOSTON (WHDH) - A jury found a security guard not guilty of assault in connection with an incident inside the Primark in Downtown Crossing.

In 2019, 36-year-old Mohammed Khan of Cambridge was accused of choking and punching an 11-year-old who later admitted to shoplifting about $175 worth of merchandise. A jury found him not guilty of assault and battery and a civil rights violation on Tuesday.

Khan and his employer, Securitas Security Services USA Inc., of Parsippany, New Jersey, were both indicted and charged in late 2019 with assault and battery on a child under 14 and one count each of civil rights violations, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Khan pled not guilty while his company agreed in 2021 to implement changes following the indictment. Securitas entered a two-year agreement with the state, where they must make changes to how they train guards and special police officers, as well as how they retain records.

The Suffolk District Attorney said in 2021 if these terms were met, including a $25,000 charitable donation, then criminal charges would be dropped against them on May 4, 2023.

